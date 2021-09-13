Statutory Rape, Burglary, Aggravated Assault Arrests in Leake & Attala Counties

ERIC A JOLLY, 50, of Carthage, Statutory Rape, ACSO. Bond N/A.

CHRISTOPHER L JONES, 37, of Lena, Bench Warrant, LCSO. Bond N/A.

WALTER J MICHAEL, 62, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

SAMUEL H MILLER, 35, of Carthage, Court Order, LCSO. Bond N/A.

CLIFTON S PARKER, 40, of Carthage, DUI – 4th, Careless Driving, No License, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $500, $500.

PAUL D RIMMER, 31, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, KPD. Bond $25,000, $25,000.

DAMARIUS K ROCKETT, 26, of Goodman, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500.

DANTE ROSALES, 28, of Winfield, AL, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana, No License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500.

BILLY J STEWART, 64, of Lena, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

LEPHILLIP T STINGLEY, 32, of Walnut Grove, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $10,000, $1,000.