Stolen Property Reports in Leake News

At 4:45pm, officer assistance was requested to the parking lot of Walmart – Carthage for a reckless driver.

At 5:22pm, an officer responded to a call from East Franklin Street about stolen property.

At 5:31pm, a BOLO was issued for a missing Hispanic female, 17 years old, with black hair, approximately five feet tall and 130 pounds.

At 5:44pm, officers were requested to a residence on Hwy 35 North for a report of an assault.

At 7:56pm, a resident on Pleasant Hill Road called and said they found some bones and wanted deputies to come examine them.

At 8:41pm, officers were requested to a residence on Singleton Road where caller said their phone was stolen.