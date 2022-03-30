Storms Already Causing Trees to Fall in Leake

5:20 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to calls reporting a hauling trailer abandoned in the middle of the roadway on HWY 488 just south of HWY 35 South.

7:51 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Truesdale Road near the Walnut Grove area for reports of trespassing.

12:44 p.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to a residence on Martin Luther King Drive regarding a trespasser on the property.

1:43 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a tree down in the roadway on HWY 43 South near Damascus Church. One lane of the roadway was blocked. MDOT & MS HWY Patrol were notified.