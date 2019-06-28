Stuff the Bus underway in Philadelphia

United Way’s Stuff the Bus campaign is on in Philadelphia.

The campaign encourages people to donate school supplies to local students. The United Way is asking for supplies, like notebooks, pens, pencils, paper, germ-x and even uniforms, new or gently used.

United Way co-chair, Jackie Hester, said this campaign is so important for the community.

“The average cost of school supplies is like $200.00 a year for parents and 50 % of the students show up don’t have school supplies,” said Hester.

Hester said the campaign has been very successful over the past two years and she hopes to see the same outcome this year.

Neshoba’s Stuff the Bus collection date is July 17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Development Partnership at the Depot, 256 W Beacon Street.

Donations may be dropped off in advance at The Citizens Bank Annex Building.

Kemper County’s collection date is July 16 at Food Liner in DeKalb. Lauderdale County’s Stuff the Bus collection date is July 18 at Raising Cane’s and Bonita Lakes Mall.