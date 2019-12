The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating Adam Shaw Devine, Jr. – Devine is a 21 year old white male wanted for questioning in a series of burglaries in the Nanih Waiya community. Devine could possibly be in the Union, Decatur or Philadelphia areas.

Winston County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information leading to his capture. Contact Winston County Crimestoppers at 662-773-9999 or the Winston County Sheriff’s office at 662- 773-5881.