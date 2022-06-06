Suspicious Persons, Break-Ins, and Much More in Leake

Monday, June 6th, 2022

12:12 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of HWY 487 and Old HWY 35. It was reported that the vehicle was sitting at the intersection shining lights into people’s yards.

3:15 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to Goco’s (old One Stop) in Edinburg when they received reports of a suspicious person hanging out in the lot where the trucks park.

7:58 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting that several units were broken into over the weekend at Alligator Mini Storage on HWY 35.

1:19 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to reports of a shoplifter at Walmart.

2:41 p.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to Superior Car Wash on HWY 16 West where a vehicle was in the process of being repossessed. It was reported that the driver of the vehicle pulled a gun and would not let the repo company leave with the vehicle.