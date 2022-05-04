Suspicious Vehicles and People Fighting in Leake on Tuesday

Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022

7:52 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to the area of Ivy Circle and Lindsay Lane when they received reports of a suspicious vehicle there.

9:37 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Deerfield Road when they received reports of a domestic disturbance in progress there.

11:23 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a suspicious vehicle and two females outside the vehicle having a disagreement near Singleton Road.

UPDATES

11:18 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to reports of a domestic disturbance involving weapon in progress at a residence on Rushing Street.