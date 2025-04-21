SUV Crashes Into Cow Sunday Morning

Neshoba County deputies and MS Highway Patrol responded to a crash early Sunday morning at the intersection of Highway 427 and Highway 488.

At the scene, officers found a Chevrolet Suburban with serious front-end and windshield damage. It was soon discovered that the vehicle had struck a cow.

The livestock owner was contacted and removed the animal from the roadway.

The driver of the SUV was not on scene when authorities arrived, and it’s currently unclear if any injuries were involved.