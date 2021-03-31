Home » Leake » The Homestead Exemption Filing Deadline is Tomorrow

The Homestead Exemption Filing Deadline is Tomorrow

Posted on

The homestead exemption filing deadline is almost here. Mississippi homeowners have until 5pm tomorrow to file homestead exemptions according to Tax Assessor/Collector office in Leake and Neshoba County. A change in status, such as obtaining a new home, buying or selling land, death of a spouse, turning 65 years old, becoming disabled or getting married or divorced means a new homestead needs to be filed. Homeowners who received the exemption last year and did not have a change in status need not reapply as their exemptions will automatically be renewed. If you have any questions call the Leake County Tax Office 601-267-3021 or Neshoba County Tax Office at 601-656-4541.

 

 

Submit a Comment