The Homestead Exemption Filing Deadline is Tomorrow

The homestead exemption filing deadline is almost here. Mississippi homeowners have until 5pm tomorrow to file homestead exemptions according to Tax Assessor/Collector office in Leake and Neshoba County. A change in status, such as obtaining a new home, buying or selling land, death of a spouse, turning 65 years old, becoming disabled or getting married or divorced means a new homestead needs to be filed. Homeowners who received the exemption last year and did not have a change in status need not reapply as their exemptions will automatically be renewed. If you have any questions call the Leake County Tax Office 601-267-3021 or Neshoba County Tax Office at 601-656-4541.