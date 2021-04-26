The Sugar Daddy, Sugar Mama Scam Report

The Scam Report is back, and this time it deals with those Sugar Daddy, Sugar Mama offers. According to the Better Business Bureau this is a new approach to a romance scam. In this scenario a so-called love interest reaches out to you through an online service and offers to pay your bills. The scammer sends you a check or pretends to transfer money into your account then asks you to wire a little money to someone else, like a needy friend or even a charity. Most of the time it’s all fake and you are left holding the bag with no money in it. And they have all your personal banking information. So, if something seems too good to be true, it probably is. A version of this scam has been reported in Leake County, so if you see something, report it to local law enforcement.

For more information contact the Better Business Bureau at www.bbb.org