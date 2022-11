The Leake County Wildlife Seminar, Supper, and Big Buck Contest will be tonight at the Carthage Coliseum.

There will be a wild game buffet. Everyone is encouraged to bring a dish.

Admission (includes a stew supper) is $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for children under 5 years old. Those who bring a dish will get in free, receive a door prize ticket, and a raffle ticket.