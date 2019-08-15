Tour d’Attala Little Mountain Ride set for Saturday

The Tour d’Attala Cycling Club will hold its annual Little Mountain Ride this weekend.

The ride is set to take place Saturday, Aug 17.

The Little Mountain Ride will begin at 7:00 a.m. and features 23, 44, and 70 mile options.

The ride will begin and end on the historic court square in downtown Kosciusko.

Cyclists participating in the 70 mile ride will travel to the top of Little Mountain (Jeff Busby Park) on the Natchez Trace Parkway and back to downtown Kosciusko for a post-race party

The first 10 riders to reach the top of Little Mountain will receive the exclusive red polka dot jersey and the first three ladies to reach the top will receive the exclusive pink polka dot jersey.

For more information, visit www.littlemountainride.com.