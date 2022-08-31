Trees Down, Suspicious Persons, a BB Gun Attack and more in Leake Today

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

5:24 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Lena Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call reporting a tree down on Hwy 500 near Storm Rd in the Lena area.

8:34 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department, Carthage Police, and EMS were called to a rollover accident involving an SUV and an 18-wheeler on Hwy 16. Read more about it here.

10:26 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to a suspicious person on North West St near the high school.

11:12 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department were called to a residence on Ellis St regarding a possible gas leak.

3:24 p.m. – Leake Deputies received a call reporting a suspicious person walking in and out of the woods near a residence on Old Canton Rd near Presley Rd.

3:45 p.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to a residence on South Valley St when a caller reported that someone was shooting a juvenile in the back with a BB gun.

3:49 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance at a residence on Mowdy Rd near the Madden area.