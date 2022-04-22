Two Crashes Reported in Leake

Friday April 22, 2022

3:08 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Griffin Trail in the area for reports of property damage that occurred there. 308 griffin trail property damage

5:18 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to a public disturbance at Lincoln Estates on Madison Street.

7:06 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to a two-vehicle accident on East Franklin Street. No injuries were reported.

3:33 p.m. – Several first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident involving a school bus on HWY 16 East near Lobutcha bridge. One person was critically injured. Read more on that here.