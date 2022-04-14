HomeLeakeTwo Injured in Crash on HWY 35 in Carthage

Two Injured in Crash on HWY 35 in Carthage

4:08 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department responded to reports of trees across the roadway on South Van Buren Street.

7:52 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on the HWY 25 exit ramp to HWY 16. One vehicle rear-ended the other. No injuries were reported.

8:05 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Settlemire Circle off HWY 25 near the Reformation Community.

12:35 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious male walking on Hooper Mill Creek Road.

2:16 p.m. – Leake County Deputies, Barnes Volunteer Fire Department, and MS HWY Patrol were alerted to a tree down on HWY 35 near Singleton that was blocking one lane of traffic.

2:40 p.m. – Carthage Police, Carthage Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on HWY 35 North in front of Scott gas station. Two people were injured in the accident and transported to the hospital.

 

