Two Kemper County Men Sentenced to 15 Years in Federal Prison for Armed Robbery of Postal Driver

Jerome Rashad Benamon, 26, and Edward James Mobley, 36, both of Kemper County, Mississippi, were sentenced yesterday by Chief U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan, III for armed robbery of a postal carrier, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Adrian Gonzalez, U.S. Postal Inspector in Charge of the Houston Division.

Benamon was sentenced to serve a total of 180 months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release. Mobley was sentenced to serve 183 months in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation jointly investigated the case over a period of three months. A federal jury convicted Jerome Rashad Benamon, 25, and Edward James Mobley, 35, of armed robbery of a postal driver using a deadly weapon and convicted them of a separate count of discharging a firearm during a federal crime of violence. A third defendant, Khalil Slayton, 26, previously entered a guilty plea to one count of armed robbery of a postal driver. Slayton will be sentenced at a later date.

The evidence presented at trial showed that on April 4, 2016, Benamon, Mobley and Slayton planned and carried out the armed robbery at the Porterville, Mississippi, Post Office. The driver fought back after one of the defendants pointed a pistol at his head, and the firearm was discharged during the ensuing struggle. No one was shot, but the plans of the robbers were disrupted. Money was taken from the driver after the struggle, and the robbers fled in different directions. The response by law enforcement, particularly the Kemper County Sheriff’s department, was immediate. The robbers were identified and charged after a thorough investigation.

Adrian Gonzalez, Inspector in Charge of the Houston Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service stated: “The sentencing of Jerome Benamon Jr. and Edward Mobley for the robbery of the Porterville, MS Post Office on April 4, 2016 is an example of the commitment and tenacity of Postal Inspectors to bring those responsible to justice for robbery and assault of the United States Postal Service and its employees. The protection of United States Postal Service and its employees are two of the highest priorities of the Postal Inspection Service.”

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspectors, Kemper County Sheriff’s Department, and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Dave Fulcher and Abe McGlothin.