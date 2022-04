Two Tornadoes Confirmed In Winston County

The National Weather Service has now confirmed a total of 15 tornadoes from last Wednesday’s outbreak of severe storms in Mississippi. Two of them were on the ground in Winston County at the same time.

0851 PM TORNADO 3 WSW BLUFF LAKE 33.26N 88.84W 04/13/2022 WINSTON MS NWS STORM SURVEY THIS EF1 TORNADO BEGAN IN A WOODED AREA SOUTH OF BLUFF LAKE RD AND NORTH OF DUMMY LINE ROAD. THE TORNADO MOVED NORTHEAST CROSSING BOTH ROADS WERE MULTIPLE TREES WERE UPROOTED AND SNAPPED. THE TORNADO MOVED PARALLEL TO BLUFF LAKE RD AND CONTINUED TO UPROOT AND SNAP MULTIPLE TREES. LARGE LIMBS WERE DOWNED ALONG OFFICE ROAD BEFORE THE TORNADO MOVED ACROSS BLUFF LAKE. SPORADIC TREE AND LIMB DAMAGE WAS NOTED ON BLUFF LAKE ROAD EAST OF THE LAKE AS WELL AS ALONG SKINNER ROAD. THE TORNADO DISSIPATED IN A WOODED AREA JUST NORTH OF SKINNER ROAD. MAX WIND 105 MPH, MAX PATH WIDTH 700 YARDS, PATH LENGTH 6 MILES. ***

0851 PM TORNADO 4 ENE BETHEDEN 33.23N 88.87W 04/13/2022 WINSTON MS NWS STORM SURVEY ONE OF TWO EF-1 TORNADOES THAT PASSED SIMULTANEOUSLY THROUGH THE NOXUBEE NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE TOUCHED DOWN NEAR SECTION LINE ROAD EAST OF LOAKFOMA ROAD WHERE IT SNAPPED A TREE AND DOWNED A FEW LIMBS. IT MOVED NORTHEAST THROUGH PASTURE AND FOREST UNTIL CROSSING DUMMY LINE ROAD A HALF MILE SOUTH OF THE NORTHERN TORNADO. THE SOUTHERN TORNADO CONTINUED TO CAUSE INTERMITTENT TREE DAMAGE ALONG NOXUBEE CEMETERY ROAD AND THEN CROSSED BLUFF LAKE ROAD. HERE, SEVERAL TREES WERE UPROOTED IN THE MARSHY AREAS AND NEAR PICNIC PAVILIONS ON THE SOUTHERN END OF THE LAKE. THE TORNADO APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN AT ITS MOST INTENSE AS IT CROSSED THE SOUTHERN END OF LEVEE ROAD AND SNAPPED AND UPROOTED NUMEROUS TREES BEFORE MOVING INTO THE WOODED AREAS EAST OF THE LEVEE. SOME ADDITIONAL MINOR TREE DAMAGE OCCURRED ALONG SKINNER ROAD IN SOUTHERN OKTIBBEHA COUNTY WHERE THE TORNADO DISSIPATED. MAX WIND SPEED 105 MPH, MAX PATH WIDTH 250 YDS, PATH LENGTH 10.8 MILES.