UPDATE: FOUND SAFE – Silver Alert Issued for Woman Last Seen in Attala County

UPDATE (5/10/23 at 10:30 a.m.)

Gladys Elizabeth James has been found safe in Kenner, Louisiana.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Gladys Elizabeth James of Vaiden, MS, in Carroll County. She is described as a white female, five feet five inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, May 9th, at about 11:30 a.m. in the 25000 block of Highway 35 North in Carmack, MS, in Attala County, driving in an unknown direction in a 2000 silver Oldsmobile Alero bearing Mississippi tag 954DD.