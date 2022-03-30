UPDATED – A Highly Intoxicated Driver was Headed Toward Leake

Monday March 28, 2022

10:49 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to the parking lot of McDonalds for a minor two-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.

11:04 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting a suspicious vehicle near Dan Boon Road.

2:06 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted about mud spilled by a dump truck in roadway on HWY 35 North near Dixon Road. MS HWY Patrol and MS Dept of Transportation were notified.

2:53 p.m. – Leake County Deputies and Carthage Police responded to reports of a highly intoxicated driver traveling on HWY 16 East from Philadelphia to Carthage. The individual was pulled over at Jr. Food Mart on HWY 16 and taken into custody.

*UPDATES*

4:45 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department and Carthage Volunteers were dispatched to a vehicle fire on HWY 35 North near Red Dog at Discount Depot. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.

5:45 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance at a residence on Storm Road in the Lena area.

8:16 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Utah Road regarding a disturbance.

8:19 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department and Carthage Volunteers were dispatched to a grass fire on Tracy Road off Harkins Road near the Thomastown area.

10:17 p.m. – Thomastown Volunteer Fire Department, Carthage Fire Department, and Ofahoma Volunteers were dispatched to a large grass fire on St. Anne Road off Red Dog Road.

Original Author: Ashlee Davis