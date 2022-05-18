Vandalism, Reckless Driver, Two Crashes, and more in Leake County Tuesday

Tuesday, May 17th, 2022

5:05 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to a residence on Clubview Drive when they received reports of a vehicle that was broken into there. A gun and a pack of cigarettes were taken from the vehicle.

6:08 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to Exxon on HWY 35 when they received a call about a vehicle hitting the gas pump and leaving.

7:06 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were sent to the intersection of HWY 16 East and Goshen Road for a two-vehicle accident. No one was injured.

11:24 a.m. – Leake County Deputies went to a residence on Estes Mill Road regarding vandalism reports.

3:54 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to Rosebud Store in Madden when a customer there started causing a disturbance.

5:09 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on HWY 16 West near the old Pine Tree store. No one was injured.

9:02 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on Piggtown Road in Lena.