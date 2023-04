On Monday, April 3, 2023, at approximately 7:04 p.m., Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department, Carthage Fire Department and Volunteers, and Leake County Deputies all responded to reports of a vehicle on fire at a home on Indian Branch Rd.

The vehicle was parked under a carport, resulting in the home catching on fire.

According to first responders, roughly 50% of the home was burned in the fire. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.