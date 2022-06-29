Vehicle Vandalized, Multiple Crashes, and more in Leake

HomeLeakeVehicle Vandalized, Multiple Crashes, and more in Leake

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

4:49 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting possible prowlers near a residence on HWY 487 East near the Sebastopol area

9:02 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to a vehicle that was broken down and blocking the roadway near Airport Road.

10:16 a.m. – Carthage Police and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a crash involving an 18-wheeler on HWY 16 East near Moore’s Pharmacy. No injuries were reported.

11:20 a.m. – Carthage Police and Emergency Medical Services responded to reports of a two-vehicle accident on HWY 16 East near Leake County Co-Op. No injuries were reported.

2:24 p.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to a vehicle that was vandalized at a residence on St. Paul Street.

