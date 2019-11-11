(Video) Philadelphia honors Veterans

Honoring those who bravely serve our country. Community members came together to show their appreciation to those that put their lives on the line for our freedom. Many veterans say a simple ‘thank you’ makes a world of difference.

The veteran’s memorial monument at DeWitt-DeWeese Park, outside the Neshoba County-Philadelphia Public Library, was damaged earlier this year. Reconstruction plans for the monument are underway. The city hopes to have the new monument ready to go for a dedication next Memorial Day.