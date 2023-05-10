Violation of a Protective Order and Multiple Felony Indictments in Neshoba Arrests

CODY GANTON ANDERSON, 46, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.
JANET MYNELL ANDERSON, 45, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.
PATRICK ATKINSON, 43, of Union, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0.
TENNIS LEE BACA, 37, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations. Bond $0.
KEVIN BAILEY, 49, of Union, Violation of Protection Order, NCSO. Bond $0.
LATONYA D BELL, 41, of Philadelphia, Bad Check X 2, NCSO. Bond $600 X 2.
DARRIS BURKS, 28, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600.
DUSTIN CHAPMAN, 28, of Preston, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $800, $600, $0.
KATRICIA CLAYTON, 45, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $400.
NATHAN DANIELS, 26, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $100,000.
ANNA MARIE DAVIS, 45, of Union, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600.
SHAWN MICHAEL DOOLEY, 21, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $25,000.
B DeloachMay 10, 2023 at 2:59 pm
Can u also pls post the crime they committed? Felony does not give enough info. What was the felony?
Staff Report • Post Author •May 10, 2023 at 4:02 pm
Sometimes the information we receive is incomplete.