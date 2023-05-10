HomeLocalViolation of a Protective Order and Multiple Felony Indictments in Neshoba Arrests

Violation of a Protective Order and Multiple Felony Indictments in Neshoba Arrests

CODY GANTON ANDERSON, 46, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $5,000.

 

JANET MYNELL ANDERSON, 45, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

PATRICK ATKINSON, 43, of Union, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

TENNIS LEE BACA, 37, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations.  Bond $0.

 

KEVIN BAILEY, 49, of Union, Violation of Protection Order, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

LATONYA D BELL, 41, of Philadelphia, Bad Check X 2, NCSO.  Bond $600 X 2.

 

DARRIS BURKS, 28, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $600.

 

DUSTIN CHAPMAN, 28, of Preston, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600, $0.

 

KATRICIA CLAYTON, 45, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $400.

 

NATHAN DANIELS, 26, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $100,000.

 

ANNA MARIE DAVIS, 45, of Union, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

SHAWN MICHAEL DOOLEY, 21, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $25,000.

2 comments
  1. B Deloach
    B Deloach
    May 10, 2023 at 2:59 pm

    Can u also pls post the crime they committed? Felony does not give enough info. What was the felony?

    Reply
    • Staff Report
      Staff Report • Post Author •
      May 10, 2023 at 4:02 pm

      Sometimes the information we receive is incomplete.

      Reply

