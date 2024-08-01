White, Reeves Talk Cutting Your Taxes at Neshoba County Fair

PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–Cutting your taxes was a recurring theme at Thursday morning’s political speaking at the Neshoba County Fair.

Both the state income and grocery taxes are potential targets in the upcoming legislative session that begins in January, according to Mississippi Speaker of the House Jason White, who represents parts of Central Mississippi at the Capitol.

“The House is looking for ways to actually cut taxes, to actually reward work, not tax it,” said White. He said to that effect a select committee is working on how that might be done, while preserving revenue for the state to operate.

“This select committee will look at our grocery tax…and figure out a path forward to at least cut it in half.”

Gov. Tate Reeves also spoke extensively on the possibility of cutting both taxes.

“I believe that you know better how to spend your money than any governmental entity ever will,” said Reeves.

Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson, a former legislator, also mentioned what he believes is the importance of cutting taxes, but also spoke for several minutes about making sure Mississippians are getting “back to work” rather than receiving government assistance.

Candidates for Supreme Court

State Sen. Jenifer Branning, of Neshoba County, said she believes activist judges are a threat to conservative policies and said she will strictly interpret the state constitution, should she be elected to an eight-year term on the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Branning, an attorney by trade, was one of four candidates for Supreme Court District 1, Place 3, to speak Thursday.

“Mississippians expect and deserve to have judges who will rule efficiently, consistently and equally apply the law,” she said. “The bottom line is this: we can elect conservatives to our executive and legislative branches. But, if we elect liberal, activist judges to our judicial branch they will undermine the will of the voters and undo the conservative policies that are helping our state grow.”

One of her opponents currently holds that seat.

“Jim Kitchens is the only former district attorney on the Mississippi Supreme Court,” said Kitchens, of Crystal Springs.

He spoke about being tough on crime, noting that in his time on the Court, he has signed two death warrants for people to be executed.

“That gave me no pleasure whatsoever,” he said. “It was my turn. It was my duty.”

Thursday was the final day for political speaking at the Fair.