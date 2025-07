Neshoba County Deputies responded around 5 p.m. on Monday, July 14, after a caller reported a wrecked truck in a ditch on County Rd. 210.

The vehicle had airbags deployed, but no one was found at the scene.

Deputies checked with local hospitals to see if anyone had arrived with crash-related injuries, but no such cases were reported.

The truck was towed and deputies continued to look into the incident.