As the sharp decline in COVID-19 cases continues across Mississippi, two local counties reported no new cases in the latest State Health Department update. The case counts in Attala and Leake counties remain the same as they were in the numbers reported Monday. Statewide, there were only 228 new cases. But the Health Department reported 61 more deaths that were blamed on the virus– including one in Attala County and another in Neshoba County.