Accidental Shooting Reported in Philadelphia

by
PHILADELPHIA, Miss.–A man told a 911 dispatcher in Philadelphia Saturday that he shot himself accidentally.

The call came in just before 11 a.m. The shooting was on Christine St.

The man said he shot himself with his .45 caliber pistol and flung it into the woods before police arrived, so he would be unarmed when they approached.

An ambulance was dispatched to the house and before it arrived a Philadelphia Police officer reported the bleeding had been stopped.

It was unclear whether he was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

1 comment
  1. Susan
    Susan
    July 13, 2025 at 1:10 pm

    He protecting someone it sounds like, but I could be wrong

    Reply

