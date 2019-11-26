Grant makes way for wheelchair lift installation at Neshoba Co. Coliseum- VIDEO



Major construction updates are coming to the Neshoba County Coliseum, thanks to a $200,000 Community Development Block Grant provided by the Mississippi Development Authority.

With the grant, the board of supervisors will have a wheelchair lift installed from the concourse level to the floor level inside, where several local events are held throughout the year. County Administrator Jeff Mayo said a wheelchair lift is a necessary addition.

“We’ve seen it and recognized it. We’ve also had requests for it, either a ramp or a lift, but a ramp would take up more space. We thought this would probably be the best way to approach this, but we have certainly recognized the need and we have also had views of people who have difficulties getting to the floor,” said Mayo.

Mayo said this addition will benefit many. He said construction will hopefully begin by the summer of 2020.