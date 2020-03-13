Heart of Dixie Racking & Walking Horse Show Association Presents at Neshoba Coliseum

Neshoba County – The Heart of Dixie Racking & Walking Horse Show Association will present The Heart of Dixie Spring Showcase this Saturday, March 14th, 5pm, at Neshoba County Coliseum. Competitors will be represented from around the South including Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. Donna Thompson, President of the Association said “We are the oldest Racking & Walking Horse Show in the State and present several events throughout the year. Admission is 5 dollars and proceeds go to multiple charities. It’s going to be a great event.”

Neshoba County Coliseum – 12000 MS – Mississippi 15#1 Philadelphia, Ms