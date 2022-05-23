Minor Accidents, A Stolen Vehicle and Domestic Disturbances in Neshoba

Sunday, 5/22/22

12:58 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a call about teenagers shooting guns by a pond at a camp house on Road 832.

1:12 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked a residence for the report of people in the back yard on Road 743.

6:38 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a domestic disturbance at a home on Valley View Drive.

11:39 a.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on the report of a domestic disturbance next door to Joey’s Mini Mart on Holland Avenue.

2:19 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were given a BOLO for a 2017 Camaro stolen is Philadelphia.

4:42 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries in the Mcdonald’s parking lot on Hwy. 16.

4:51 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a two-vehicle accident at Murphy’s on W. Beacon Street with no injuries.