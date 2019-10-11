Neshoba Cental High School building new cafeteria

Construction of Neshoba Central’s new multimillion dollar high school cafeteria is officially underway. Superintendent Dr. Lundy Brantley said after years of planning, work kicked into gear October 1st.

“Right now we still use the old cafeteria. It’s been in the plans to build one for a while now behind the high school. It takes a while for us to get things planned and going and make sure we have the money saved up. Now it’s going to be right outside the back door,” said Dr. Brantley.

Terry Mark Construction of Meridian won the $2.236 million bid to begin construction on the cafeteria. Dr. Brantley said the cafeteria will function as more than just a place to eat.

“It’s going to be around 9,100 to 9,200 square feet. We’re also going to have a drop down projector in it so we can have class meetings, parent meetings, teachers meetings. It’s going to be a real help to us. It’s a standalone building with bathrooms so we can hold presentations out there too,” said Dr. Brantley.

Dr. Brantley said all other recent projects and a new cafeteria are necessary as Neshoba Central continues to progress forward into the future.

“Part of this is our goal five in our strategic plan is to build the best we can get. We have that with our stadium, high school and now we’re about to have it with our new cafeteria,” said Dr. Brantley.

Dr. Brantley said the new facility will hold anywhere from 275 to the 300 students at once.