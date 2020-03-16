Neshoba General Continues Restrictive Measures

Neshoba- The Neshoba General task force continues to implement restrictive measures to preserve the well being of patients, residents, staff, and the public. Decisions have been made that temporarily limit hospital entry to the main front location. Hospital visitation is limited to 1 person per patient, and hours are now restricted from 6:00 am-6:30 pm. The nursing home remains on full restriction from visitors. Everyone is asked to avoid visitation if experiencing symptoms of any illness, especially the Flu or Covid-19. For more information go to www.neshobageneral.com.