Police searching for two suspects in connection with fatal shooting in Kosciusko

Kosciusko Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday in Kosciusko.

Kosciusko Chief of Police said that warrants have been issued for 30-year-old Ruben Bell and 30-year-old Stephen Adams.

The two are wanted for murder in connection with the shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Hwy 43 N and 4th Avenue in Kosciusko.

Authorities are also waiting to speak to a person of interest who is currently in the custody of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. Bell lived at the home where the shooting took place.

One victim, identified as 31-year-old Rodney Williams, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was shot, but was treated at Baptist-Attala and released.

A motive for the shooting is still being investigated, several drugs, including marijuana, Meth, and unidentified pills, were found at the scene, numerous handgun and rifle shell casings were recovered.

An additional shooting at a home on Old Vaiden Road in Attala County is thought to be connected to the this shooting.

Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew said many city and county offices worked together to secure the scene following the shooting, including the Attala County Sheriff’s Office, the Kosciusko Fire Department, Kosciusko Street Department, and Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of one or both suspects is asked to call the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.

Tips can also be turned in to Central MS Crime Stoppers by calling 601-355-TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website or www.P3tips.com.

All calls and tips are 100% confidential.

Pictured (L to R): Stephen Adams and Ruben Bell