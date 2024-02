Brian “B-MO” Montgomery – The Neshoba Central Rockets were host to a regional power lifting competition Tuesday afternoon, as athletes from several high schools competed against each other in deadlift, bench and squat.

Coach Jacob Johnson’s squad was very impressive with some incredible performances across the board such as junior Tristan McClain, who took 1st place in his weight class (242 lbs) with 530 lb. squat, 295 lb. bench and 525 lb. deadlift.