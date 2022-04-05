HomeLocalVehicle Accidents Galore in Nashoba

Vehicle Accidents Galore in Nashoba

5:06 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver reportedly traveling in excess of 100 MPH on Hwy. 15 northbound.

2:00 a.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were sent to a livestock hazard on County Road 149.

3:48 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Country Lane.

3:30 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were sent to another two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on County Road 539 and Tucker Road.

5:01 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to the report of a burglar alarm at Good Way Church on Atkins Street.

6:04 – Neshoba County Deputies responded to the report of a power line down at County Roads 610 and 743.

6:52 p.m. – Neshoba County Deputies were sent to the report of a two-vehicle accident in the parking garage at the Silver Star Casino.

 

 

