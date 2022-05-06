A Double Domestic Disturbance Call and Severe Thunderstorms Keep Neshoba Law Enforcement Busy

Thursday, 5/5/22

12:24 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to a domestic disturbance on Hwy. 491 S.

6:17 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were again called to a domestic disturbance on Hwy. 491 S and were informed the subject, a tattooed white male had fled into the woods.

6:36 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies and Philadelphia Policer were asked to be on the watch for a reckless driver who was possibly DUI.

7:24 p.m. – A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Neshoba County.

7:50 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Pecan Ave.

10:21 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to check an alarm with glass breakage on Road 565.