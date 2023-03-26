Alarms and Suspicious People in Leake

Saturday 3/25/23

1:25 a.m. – Carthage Police checked an alarm at the First Financial Bank on Hy 35 S.

1:26 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to check another alarm at Doug Powers Inc. on N Pearl Street.

4:36 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to a residence on Hayes Street for a domestic disturbance.

7:14 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to check the report of someone slumped over a vehicle on Hy 16 W.

9:03 a.m. – Leake deputies were called by a motorist who said they saw a kayak sitting in the yard of a church on Zion Road.

9:37 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Hy 25 S just south of Hy 16 for a vehicle fire.

1:39 p.m. – Leake deputies were asked to go to Rosebud Quick Stop on Hy 487 for a possible impaired motorist.

6:02 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a residence on HY 16 W for an assault.

6:40 p.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to Ealy Road for the report of a large number of four-wheelers running up and down the road.

10:48 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a suspicious person banging on the door of a residence on Hy 16 E.

10:58 p.m. – Carthage Police were asked to check suspicious people at the laundromat on Hy 35.

11:05 p.m. – Leake Deputies received a second call about a suspicious person banging on the door of a different residence on Hy 16 E.

11:08 p.m. – Leake Deputies received a third call about a suspicious person banging on the door of a different residence on Hy 16 E.