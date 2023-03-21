Counterfeit Money, a Shoplifter, and an Attempted Armed Robbery in Leake

Monday 3/20/23

12:39 p.m. – Carthage Police were sent to Westbrook Square Apartments on Hy 16 W for a domestic disturbance.

1:19 p.m. – Carthage Police were sent to a business on Hy 35 for an armed robbery in progress but it was discovered the business was not robbed, though a weapon was displayed.

1:43 p.m. – Carthage Police were sent to a residence on Pine Street to remove a trespasser.

2:23 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to go to the Dollar General on HY 488 in Madden for a report of counterfeit money.

6:17 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a shoplifter at the Dollar General on Hy 16 in Edinburgh.

7:06 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on HY 16.

10:02 p.m. – Leake Deputies were issued a BOLO for a trailer and side-by-side stolen from Madison County.