HomeLocalInmate Death at the Neshoba County Detention Center

Inmate Death at the Neshoba County Detention Center

by

 

Just after 11:00 pm on Sunday, August 21, 2022, Neshoba EMS was dispatched to a medical call at the Neshoba County Detention Facility. Details are limited at this time due to an active investigation, but the death is believed to be the result of a medical issue, and foul play is not suspected.  The identity of the inmate is not being released at this time due to pending next of kin notifications.

Sheriff Eric Clark said. “The Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by this as we always try to provide the best care we can for our inmates.  We extend our heartfelt condolences to the inmates’ families.”

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations (MBI) and the Neshoba County Medical Examiner’s Office who are leading the investigation as part of standard procedures in this matter.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

A One Vehicle Accident, Disturbances and a Suspicious Person in Neshoba

Disturbances in Neshoba

Child Neglect and a Serial Burglar in Neshoba Arrests

Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department Confiscates Narcotics and Makes Drug Arrests

Several Disturbances in Neshoba

Felony DUI, Felony Possession, and Felony Pursuit in Neshoba

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.