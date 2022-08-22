Inmate Death at the Neshoba County Detention Center

Just after 11:00 pm on Sunday, August 21, 2022, Neshoba EMS was dispatched to a medical call at the Neshoba County Detention Facility. Details are limited at this time due to an active investigation, but the death is believed to be the result of a medical issue, and foul play is not suspected. The identity of the inmate is not being released at this time due to pending next of kin notifications.

Sheriff Eric Clark said. “The Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by this as we always try to provide the best care we can for our inmates. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the inmates’ families.”

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations (MBI) and the Neshoba County Medical Examiner’s Office who are leading the investigation as part of standard procedures in this matter.