Last Time: B-MO in the MO’rning – Thank You’s, Milestones and Movin’ On Up! (Audio)

Last Time: Boswell Media’s family has undergone a lot of changes over the last few years, from replacing the transmitter tower that fell in 2020, to the recent upgrade to Breezy 101.1 which became “The All New” Breezy 103.7. During the tower work that happened, Diamond K Tower out of Granada, MS had an employee who had a special request. Henry Ford’s girlfriend Candice was celebrating her birthday. Catch Henry’s special performance. Today also saw “The Last Time on B-MO in the MO’rning’s podcast exclusively heard on kicks96news.com surpass 70,000 downloads! Listen to a special 70,000 edition of the podcast on your right, and any previous edition of the show by clicking here.

Henry Ford on B-MO in the MO’rning