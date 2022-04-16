Lightning Strikes a Woman as Severe Weather Moves Through Neshoba

2:10 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a report of a prowler on Road 591.

3:14 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were asked to watch for a reckless motorcyclist on Main Street.

5:15 p.m. – Neshoba deputies were sent to a domestic disturbance on Road 741.

5:51 p.m. – Neshoba Law Enforcement was alerted to severe weather moving through the area until 6:30 p.m.

6:13 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to the report of a female that had been struck by lightning on Road County 2238.

6:31 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies and Philadelphia Police were asked to be on the lookout for cars racing on Hwy. 15 S.

9:25 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to check on the report of a missing juvenile at Pendleton Square Apartments on Road 505.