Multiple Disturbances With Weapons Thursday in Leake

Thursday April 29th, 2022

6:13 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Wilcher Road when they received a call reporting a disturbance in progress involving a weapon. One person was also reported to have been trespassing at this residence.

7:19 p.m. – Leake County Deputies gave chase to an individual who ran from them after wrecking a vehicle and much more..read more here.

7:53 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Damascus Church Road regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there.

11:53 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance in progress involving a weapon at a residence on Estes Mill Road.