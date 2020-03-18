Neshoba – The Neshoba County School District is providing free meals for children. The Grab and Go breakfast and lunch program starts this Wednesday, March 18th, until further notice. “The service is available for ages 18 and under, including infants and toddlers. Children do not have to be NCSD students and ID is not required,” according to Dr. Lundy Brantley, Superintendent of Neshoba County School District. Drive through pickup is located at Neshoba Central Elementary School Campus between 10:30am and 1:00pm. Address is 1002 St. Francis Drive, Philadelphia, MS