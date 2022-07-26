Vehicle Burglary Suspects Arrested in Neshoba

At approximately 4:45 p.m., Philadelphia PD Officers were issued a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) for a maroon Buick four-door car in reference to vandalism at Geyser Falls Water Theme Park where individuals were seen breaking a window out of a vehicle.

Officers spotted the vehicle on Hwy. 16 W near McDonald’s and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle fled, heading south on Hwy. 15 before losing control near Hwy. 485 where it rammed a police vehicle before heading back toward Philadelphia where it drove into oncoming traffic on Hwy. 15 bypass, traveling northbound and narrowly missing several head-on collisions.

Officers were able to box the vehicle in on Hwy. 15 near the split. Two males were taken into custody. Driver Oudious Sharpe of Fairfield, Ala., was charged with felony fleeing, aggravated assault on an officer, and felony child endangerment.

Passenger Justin Hayden of Birmingham, Ala., was also transported to the Winston county jail where he is currently being held on pending charges. Two unrestrained under five-year-old children who were in the vehicle were turned over to DHS.

Further investigation found a purse inside the vehicle that was taken from the vehicle at the water park where the call originated. Charges are pending in the county in reference to that burglary. Neshoba County Sheriffs Dept assisted in the apprehension of these suspects.