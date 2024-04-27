HomeAttalaDUIs and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

DUIs and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

SHAUN C BEEMON, 25, of Lena, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault X 2, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond $10,000 X 2, N/A.

 

ALBERT COATS, 30, of Union, DUI – 1st, DUI – Child Endangerment, Possession of Marijuana, Hold for Other County, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

ZECHARIAH L EALY, 20, of Lena, Careless Driving, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

 

ANITA JAMISON, 49, of Carthage, City/County Ordinance, CPD.  Bond $189.25.

 

JERRY WAYNE MINGO, 48, of Heidelberg, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, DUI – 1st, Open Container, Resisting Arrest, No Driver’s License, Seatbelt Violation, Reckless Driving, Improper Lane Usage, CPD.  Bond $639.25, $1,331, $389.25, $649.25, $628, $52, $228, $218.

 

TODD B OSWALT, 24, of Durant, Sentenced, Drug Court.  Bond N/A.

 

DEVIN R PIERCE, 29, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

CHARLIE C TAYLOR, 37, of Lena, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

ANTONIA WASHINGTON, 21, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

KENNETH D WOOTEN, 37, of Batesville, Felony Indictment, LCSO.  Bond $10,000.

