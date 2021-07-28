Do You Need Money for Rent and Utilities?

Do you need additional money for rent and utilities because of the Covid-19 Pandemic? An upcoming Free Rental Assistance Fair is offering to help. Anyone in the state can attend the fair which will provide computers and onsite agents to assist with applications and information. The event will be hosted by Senator Barbara Blackman, who says there is still $25 million that can be allocated to Mississippians through September 30th.

The available funds are part of the Rental Assistance for Mississippi Program, also known as RAMP. The program provides rent and or utilities for eligible renters and or landlords. This could include coverage dating back to March 2020.

The event will be at Canton City Hall on Friday, August 6th, from 2:00-6:00 pm. The address is 226 East Peace Street. Masks will be required and social distance guidelines will be implemented.

For more information about eligibility including necessary documentation requirements see RAMP Portal (ms-rampera.com)

****** If you can not attend the event, there is still time to apply. Call 601-533-8401