Accidents and Suspicious Persons in Leake County today

Leake July 27, 2022

3:20am Sheriff’s deputies were notified that a resident wants deputy to escort someone off their property on Midway Road

3:50 am Deputies were called to assist because the caller’s car was in the ditch on Dixon Road.

5:06 am Dispatch was notified of a motor vehicle accident on Hwy 16 E. The caller said she was trapped in the vehicle after she landed in the ditch. Carthage FD and Volunteers, and EMS were called to assist as well as MHP.

5:20 am Leake SO was called to Red Dog Road for a domestic disturbance.

6:30 am Units were notified of a reckless driver on Hwy 16 E.

7:09 am Carthage PD was called to CVS for an object in the road.

10:09 am Dispatch was advised of a suspicious person on Hwy 16 W.

