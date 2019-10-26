Big Road Win for the Rebels to End Regular Season

The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Mendenhall to play the Simpson Academy Cougars in the last regular season game of the 2019 football season and came away for a 19-0 shutout over the Cougars. The Rebels finish the regular season 6-4 overall and 3-2 in their district. After a scoreless first quarter, the Rebels put the only touchdown in the first half on the scoreboard to lead the game 6-0. In the second half, the Rebels scored touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter to come away with the shutout 19-0. Ian Scott and Zac Kemp were named tonight’s IN SPORTS players of the game. The Rebels now move to post season play with their first opponent to yet be named. Check Kicks 96.com for playoff time and opponent when it becomes available.