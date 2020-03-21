Breaking : Coronavirus Positive Cases Confirmed In Attala and Leake County

Regional : The Mississippi Department of Health is now reporting 1 Coronavirus positive case each in Attala and Leake county. Overall 140 people have tested positive in Mississippi as of this morning. The CDC and MSDH are continuing to closely monitor the outbreak of respiratory illnesses caused by Coronavirus COVID-19, and are working to limit the cases in Mississippi and nationally, according to the MSDH website. Mississippians are advised to continue to practice health and safety precautions to prevent transmission. Our team will keep you updated. For more information – https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html